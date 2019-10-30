Man dies in accident on Essequibo Coast

A BREATHALYZER test conducted on the driver that caused the accident at Somerset and Berks Public Road Monday night has revealed that he was under the influence of alcohol.

He is currently in police custody. The accident has resulted in the death of 21-year-old Govindra Persaud, aka Nishan, of Somerset and Berks. He was riding a bicycle on the Somerset and Berks Public Road at the time of the accident.

The accident reportedly occurred around 19:00 hours, and according to information reaching the Guyana Chronicle, the driver of PXX 6207 was proceeding west along the southern side of the Somerset and Berks Public Road when he collided with Persaud’s bicycle. The car was reportedly speeding. The driver of the car alleged that the cyclist was approximately 10 feet ahead of him proceeding in the same direction. He also told the police that the cyclist was moving in a zig-zag manner and upon seeing that he honked his horn and applied brakes. However, due to the speed he was driving at, he could not control the vehicle which crashed into the bicycle, killing Persaud. Persaud was picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital by residents. The driver of the motorcar had allegedly fled the scene but was later apprehended.