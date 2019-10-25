Guyanese busted with cocaine at JFK

A Guyanese man was busted with 2.27 kgs of cocaine last Saturday at the John F Kennedy International Airport in New York.

According to reports, 37-year old Deskean Garin Reid travelled to Trinidad from these shores on October 13th, two days after he was issued with a new passport by immigration authorities here.

The man allegedly picked-up the narcotics in the Twin-island republic and travelled onward to New York where he was busted.

Reports are that Reid was under the radar of local authorities and as such the Trinidadian authorities were alerted about his movements.The plan was to have him arrested in the US.