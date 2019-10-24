Teenage robbery accused remanded

MAGISTRATE Faith McGusty on Wednesday October 23, 2019, remanded an 18-year-old conductor to prison on a robbery ‘under arms’ charge.

Kelwin Williams of South Ruimveldt appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and pleaded guilty, with explanation, to the charge when it was read to him.

Particulars of the charge stated that, on October 20, 2019, at Regent Street, Georgetown, while in the company of another, he robbed Shoba Deomattie of an Apple iPhone valued at $60,000, and $3700 in cash.

“I didn’t rob her I was sitting in the bus and the other boy ask me for the knife and I give he and is he rob she” Williams said.

Police Prosecutor, Seon Blackman objected to bail being granted to Williams and told the court that, on the day in question, Deomattie boarded the bus on Regent Street. Shortly after Williams pulled out a knife from his waist and handed it to a friend who was in the said bus and urged the friend to ‘do yo thing’.

Blackman added that the friend then placed the knife to Deomattie’s neck and told her to hand over everything she had. She complied.

Magistrate McGusty, after listening to the Prosecutor, remanded Williams to prison and adjourned the matter until November 13, 2019.