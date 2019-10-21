Twenty-six teams to battle in PM’s Softball Cup

…KFC, Ink Plus join list of sponsors

THE battle lines have been drawn and teams in the annual Prime Minister’s T20 Softball Cup are getting ready to take the field for yet another highly anticipated competitive tournament.

Last Sunday at the GNIC Sports Club ground, Woolford Avenue, Georgetown, the 26 teams that have confirmed their participation in the three categories have been further grouped for the November 1 tournament.

In the Open (male of any age) and Masters (males over 45 years old) categories, there are eight teams drawn in two groups of four. Each team will play the other teams in their group with the top two teams, after their three preliminary games, qualifying for the semifinals.

In the Legends (males over 50 years old) category, there are 10 teams in three groups. The three teams in Group A will play the three teams in Group B while the four teams in Group C will play each other once. The top two teams from Group C will join the group winners from groups A and B for the semi-finals.

In the Open Category, the teams are: Group A — SVC NY, Farm All Stars, Bartica All Stars and Cotton Field Wild Oats and in Group B — Regal All Stars, Grill Masters, Speedboat All Stars and United Brothers.

In the Masters Category, the teams are: Group A — Success Masters, Invaders, Narine Masters and Corriverton Masters while in Group B the teams are: Wellman Masters, Fishermen Masters, H.S. Masters and defending champions Regal Masters.

In the Legends Category, the teams are: Group A – Savage Legends, Guyana/Florida Hope and NYSCL Pro. Group B – Marine Legends, Parika Defenders and President’s XI and Group C – Regal Legends, Orlando Legends, Rockaway Legends and Ramchand’s Legends.

The organiser, Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc (GSCL), will release the full fixtures including the match venues shortly.

Meanwhile, sponsors have also confirmed their support for the third edition of the prestigious tournament since they anticipate tremendous exposure and ultimately value for their advertising dollar.

Last Thursday, GSCL’s Treasurer, Russell Jubeer, was on hand to collect the sponsors’ contribution from Ink Plus, KFC and Elegance Jewellery and Pawn Shop. Other sponsors on board to date include Banks Beer, I-Bet Supreme, Crown Mining Supplies, Bedessee Sporting Goods, Star Party Rentals, Cyber Sports and USA Cricket Zone.