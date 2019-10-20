Hikers to face Saints, Old Fort to battle Bounty GCC in men’s first division hockey semis

-GBTI GCC Tigers finish as top seed in women’s first division competition

GOAL difference has decided the placement in the Men’s First Division Hockey semi-finals after defending champions the Pepsi Hikers and the YMCA Old Fort Delta Force drew 3-3 on Friday night in their final preliminary clash of the GTT National Indoor Hockey Championships.

Delta Force, who finished on seven points, with a goal difference of plus seven, edged the Pepsi Hikers (seven points, goal difference of plus six) into second place. This resulted in Delta Force booking a spot against the winless Bounty GCC, while the Hikers will play Saints. Both games are scheduled for this afternoon at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, before the top two teams battle in the feature clash tonight.

In the preliminary round, Delta Force had defeated the GCC side 5-3, while the Hikers had whipped Saints 7-3.

When the two top teams met on Friday evening, Old Fort’s Warren Williams had scored one of his two goals in the final minute of play to tie the game.

The Hikers opened the scoring in the seventh minute off the stick of Robert France, but Omar Hopkinson evened the game in the 15th minute.

In the second half, Andrew Stewart carried Hikers ahead before Williams scored his first, and then Aroydy Branford again carried Hikers ahead before Williams completed his brace.

FEMALE COMPETITION

On the distaff side, the GBTI GCC Tigers completed their quota of games unbeaten in the preliminary round; due to their 4-2 win against defending champions, the Woodpecker Hikers on Friday evening and their 4-0 win against the YMCA Old Fort Bloods yesterday afternoon.

The unbeaten side, who finished as number one seed, will play fourth position side the Hikers, who had a string of losses over the last few days in the first semis, while sisters side the GBTI GCC Spice and the GBTI GCC Spartans will battle in the second. The final four battle starts at 12:00h today.

OVER 35 FINAL

Meanwhile the YMCA Old Fort Hot Shotz were able to bounce back from a 10-3 drubbing by favourites the Bounty GCC Vintage (Devin Hooper 3, Alan Fernandes 2 and Dwayne Scott 2), to edge out Antonio’s Hickers 4-3 yesterday afternoon in a critical last preliminary game battle in the Over 35 competition.

Early goals were scored by squash sensation Nicolette Fernandes (representing the mixed Hickers side) and Jason Desantos (Hot Shotz), before the Hickers went up 2-1 after Devin Munroe converted in the sixth minute, but Desantos scored his second just after and Adrian Brant made it 3-2 in the 12th minute.

It was not until the ninth minute of the second half that Hot Shotz pulled away (4-2), but although Brian Asregado pulled one back late in the second half, the damage was already done. With the win, Old Fort will try again against Vintage in this afternoon’s championship clash.

SECOND DIVISION

Bounty GCC Pitbulls will meet the YMCA Old Fort Top Form in the first Men’s Second Division semi-finals this morning (10:00h), while Saints Sensations will play Bounty GCC the Sequel one hour after in the second semi-final.

On Saturday Top Form whipped the YMCA Old Fort Hard Ball 12-0 (Omar Hopkinson eight goals), while the GCC Pitbulls got the better of Saint Silencers 2-0. Bounty GCC the Sequel then edged past Hikers Cadet 4-3.

Today’s Over-35 final is scheduled to start at 16:00h, with the Second Division final at 17:00h, the First Division Female final at 18:00h and the Men’s First Division final at 19:00h.