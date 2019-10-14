BCB congratulates Roger Harper on appointment as Windies selector

THE president, executives and members of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) would like to offer profound congratulations to former Guyana and West Indies player, Roger Harper, on his appointment as a selector by Cricket West Indies(CWI).

The appointment of Harper is welcomed by the entire county and we are confident that the selection of West Indies teams would be done on merit. West Indies cricket needs all of the leaders especially selectors to be professionals and in Roger Harper, we have the complete product with a long, distinguished career on and off the cricket field.

Harper was a highly successful captain of Guyana for several years and also served as vice-captain of the West Indies team under the great Viv Richards.

After his playing days ended, Harper earned respect as a coach for the West Indies and Kenya while his performance as President of the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) is only surpassed by the BCB in Guyana. Roger Harper is widely respected as a disciplinarian, a knowledgeable and a fair-minded person.

For many years, Berbicians have watched on as players like Veerasammy Permaul, Anthony Bramble, Erva Giddings, Tremayne Smartt, Romario Sheperd and even Devindra Bishoo were treated unfairly by selectors who seems more interested in selecting players from one country.

The BCB would like to recommit itself to working along with every legally-recognised stakeholder to develop our cricket to its highest level in the West Indies.

Congrats are also extended to the other newly-appointed selectors, Miles Bascombe and Head Coach Phil Simmons. We are confident that the three selectors would work together and take West Indies Cricket to a new level.