COURTS Pee Wee round of sixteen on today

THE round of 16 segment of the ongoing COURTS Pee Wee Schools Football tournament commences today, at the Ministry of Education tournament.
The event, which is also sponsored by the Ministry of Public Health, will see the segment commence at 13:00hrs, weather permitting.
The full day’s fixtures are below:
13:00hrs Redeemer vs St Agne’s 37
13:00hrs Genesis vs Mae’s 38
13:50hrs Timehri vs St Stephen’s 39
13:50hrs Craig vs Soesdyke 40
14:40hrs St Pius vs Uitvlugt 41
14:40hrs Enterprise vs West Riumveldt 42
15:30hrs Marian Academy vs Tucville 43
15:30hrs North Georgetown vs St Ambrose 44