Fiji beat Georgia to claim first win of Rugby World Cup

FIJI claimed their first win of this World Cup as six second-half tries saw them ease past Georgia in Higashiosaka.

The Pacific Islanders took the lead through Waisea Nayacalevu but Soso Matiashvili’s penalty reduced the deficit to four points at halftime.

However, second-half tries from Frank Lomani, Josua Tuisova, Semi Kunatani, Api Ratuniyarawa and two from Semi Radradra gave Fiji a bonus-point win.

Mamuka Gorgodze got a consolation for Georgia as Fiji moved second in Pool D.

Fiji were humbled by Uruguay in their last outing – albeit after only a four-day turnaround following the loss to Australia – but the backs, who scored five of their seven tries, ruthlessly took Georgia apart after the interval.

They could have scored more but Nayacalevu dropped the ball with the line at his mercy as Georgia fell to their first tournament defeat to a Tier 2 nation.

Their second biggest win at a World Cup means Fiji are likely to finish at least third in the pool – and with that gain qualification for the 2023 World Cup.

The Islanders face Wales in their final pool game on Wednesday, October 9, (10:45hrs BST), while Georgia conclude their campaign against Australia on Friday, October 11 (11:15hrs). (BBC Sport)