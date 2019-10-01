Three lindeners fined for marijuana possession

THREE residents of Mackenzie Linden, on Monday September 30, 2019, were arraigned before Magistrate Faith McGusty.

Travis Hazel, Calvin Persaud and Enol Jenning, all pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that, on September 27, 2019, at Mackenzie Linden they were each found with one gram of marijuana.

According to information presented in court, ranks of the Linden Police Station were conducting a raid in the area, when the said marijuana was found on the men.

Magistrate McGusty fined the trio $5000 each.