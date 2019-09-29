GCC girls play unbeaten to win U-20 hockey title 

THE Bingo Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) Spartans finished the Solo Beverages Girls’ Outdoor Development Hockey League unbeaten after defeating second-place finishers Saints yesterday afternoon at the St Stanislaus College (SSC) ground, on Carifesta Avenue.

Saints, who had lost to the eventual winners in the first round, had a slim chance in the final clash of the league to finish on top. To accomplish that feat, they were tasked with winning by four goals or more.

On the contrary, the Spartans proved to be the aggressors and achieved a 3-0 win. Abosaide Cadogan scored in the fourth minute of play, which remained at 1-0 at the end of the half (20 minutes), before Paige Fernandes made it 2-0 in the 31st minute.

GCC had several other chances, including a few by Cadogan towards the end, but it was a long flick by Paige’s cousin Madison Fernandes, which sealed the game.

Madison’s goal yesterday was her fifth of the league, which propelled her to win the Most Goals trophy. She was also named the Most Valuable Player of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Saints’ Donyale Nurse was named the Best Goalie of the League, while GCC Her-ricanes’ Jessica Armstrong was named the Most Improved Player.

Overall, Bingo GCC Spartans finished on 18 points (six wins in six games), Saints on 12 points (four wins in six games), GCC Her-ricanes on four points (a win and a draw in six games) and YMCA OFHC Bellatrix on a single point (one draw in six games).