Education Ministry denies transfer of BV Primary teacher over pigeon infestation complaints

THE Ministry of Education (MoE) has denied claims that a teacher from the Beterverwagting (BV) Primary School was transferred after speaking out about a pigeon infestation at the institution.

In a public statement on Saturday, the ministry said no teacher from BV Primary had been transferred in connection with raising concerns about the school’s condition, nor was any such transfer being considered by the Ministry or the Teaching Service Commission (TSC).

“At no time has any directive been issued by the Ministry to relocate or penalise a teacher for voicing workplace concerns regarding conditions at their school,” the statement read.

Chief Education Officer Saddam Hussain noted that the ministry recognises and respects the rights of teachers to raise concerns about school infrastructure and remains committed to addressing any genuine issues of maintenance.

He added that all staffing changes continue to be guided by established protocols and conducted in accordance with national policies, collective agreements, and labour laws.

The ministry also urged stakeholders to ensure the responsible dissemination of information, stressing the importance of accuracy, confidentiality, and ethical use.

The clarification comes after President of the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU), Coretta McDonald, condemned what she described as the “transfer” of a BV Primary teacher who reportedly spoke publicly about the pigeon infestation.

In an interview with Stabroek News, McDonald said the GTU viewed the alleged transfer as “a blatant act of intimidation and victimisation.” She further argued that such actions would be contrary to the rights of workers as set out in the Constitution and labour laws.

McDonald also criticised the ministry and regional authorities, claiming that the issue at BV Primary was longstanding and had worsened due to what she described as administrative inaction.

The ministry’s statement, however, firmly rejected any suggestion of punitive action against the teacher, reiterating its commitment to fairness and proper procedure in all personnel matters.