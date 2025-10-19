New attorney Merissa Kassandra Bryan promises service, integrity & purpose

MERISSA Kassandra Bryan was officially called to the Bar in a recent ceremony before Justice Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus of the Demerara High Court, marking the culmination of a journey defined by perseverance, faith, and sacrifice.

Her petition was presented by Attorney-at-Law and Legal Adviser of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission Kara Duff-Yehudah.

In her speech, Bryan recounted a lifelong aspiration to help others, inspired by her faith and the example of Jesus Christ. She described how, from the age of seven, while attending Josel Education Institute, she felt a calling to defend those in need, a drive that led her to “defend cases” at home from as early as age nine.

Encouragement from her father—who often told her, “You’re always debating, it’s best you go in the court”—resonated throughout her life.

Bryan’s journey to becoming a lawyer was far from linear.

Despite excelling at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations, she initially faced setbacks in gaining entry to the University of Guyana’s law programme due to the lack of Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) qualifications.

She enrolled in a one-year pre-law programme in Communication Studies, finishing with a GPA of 3.0—just below the cut-off for that year. Undeterred, she pursued a Diploma in Communication Studies and continued to apply for admission despite multiple rejections.

She added that she did not give up. She used her diploma to begin legal studies through Nations University, but financial constraints forced her to withdraw. She then returned to the University of Guyana to complete her Degree in Communication Studies.

During this time, she battled personal challenges, including a severe heartbreak, financial constraints, and later, pregnancy.

Her father’s illness added further strain. During her final year of studies, he was gravely ill with stage four kidney failure. In the months that followed, she lost him, and three months later, she gave birth to her daughter, Umaya.

Despite these challenges, Bryan completed her degree with credit, earning mostly As and Bs, all while caring for a newborn.

Bryan added that in God’s perfect timing, she was finally accepted into the Bachelor of Laws Programme. Along the way, she also obtained Certification in Advocacy and Evidence for Summary Court Prosecutors, completing it alongside her law degree.

Bryan credited her accomplishments to divine guidance and unwavering family support. She acknowledged her mother’s sacrifices, including providing financial backing, and serving as surety to secure a scholarship for Hugh Wooding Law School in Trinidad and Tobago.

She also thanked her siblings, friends, colleagues, and mentors who supported her throughout the journey. Among them, her sister, Khadija, who was studying medicine, played a crucial role in helping balance motherhood and academics.

She described her experience at Hugh Wooding Law School as demanding, citing the pressures of balancing marriage, motherhood, and rigorous study. At one point, she had to sit a supplemental exam shortly after getting married and later managed to successfully pass six subjects in her final year while her peers completed fewer subjects. She emphasised the lessons of humility, perseverance, and purpose she learned through these challenges.

As Bryan takes her place among Guyana’s legal practitioners, she vows to carry out her duties with humility, integrity, and a commitment to justice. She concluded her speech by reaffirming her dedication to her calling, expressing gratitude to all who walked the journey with her and emphasising her desire to serve faithfully in the legal profession.

In her speech, Bryan expressed her commitment to serve not only as a lawyer but as a “servant of justice, of truth, and of people”. She outlined her interests in corporate law, conveyancing, and family law, noting her desire to advocate for those without a voice, particularly the marginalised and vulnerable.

Bryan’s journey, as she recounted, was guided by faith and perseverance, reinforced by a network of family, friends, and mentors. She invoked Jeremiah 29:11, highlighting her belief in divine purpose and the promise of a hopeful future.

Justice Isaacs-Marcus, in granting Bryan’s petition, emphasised the importance of honesty and integrity in the legal profession. The judge stressed that an attorney must always uphold truthfulness in dealings with the court, clients, and fellow lawyers.

She further stated that based on all she had heard, she had no reason to refuse Bryan’s petition and expressed confidence in her future success as a lawyer.