‘Game-changer’ Gas-to-Energy project to slash costs, bolster manufacturing

THE Gas-to-Energy (GtE) project, described by Bounty Farm Ltd. Managing Director, David Fernandes, as a “gamechanger”, along with the government’s planned suite of major infrastructural projects, including a deep-water port in Berbice, is expected to significantly reduce logistics costs, boost exports, and strengthen Guyana’s manufacturing base.

Fernandes made those remarks during a recent episode of the Starting Point podcast, where he discussed how Guyana’s economic landscape is being transformed and highlighted the emerging opportunities for local manufacturers and exporters.

The private sector leader underscored the significance of the GtE project, stressing that its benefits are not emphasised enough, noting that the transformative impact of it will not only slash electricity costs for the ordinary man but will revolutionise manufacturing and agriculture.

The business leader noted that there are benchmarks that affect every business, including interest rates, corporate tax, logistics costs, shipping, fuel costs, electricity costs, labour costs and input costs.

“That will obviously cut out our electricity costs by half, according to the government’s suggestion, and I think you’ll probably go further after that. So that’s significant. Right away, we’ll have significant relief in the personal houses in terms of people’s costs, and in terms of commercial operations.

“I think it’ll be an unbelievable change, a game-changer for manufacturing in Guyana,” Fernandes said.

The GtE project represents Guyana’s determination to use its natural resources to lower costs, expand industries, and create new opportunities for citizens. With over two-thirds of the work already done and strong collaboration among the government, ExxonMobil Guyana, and contractors, the project is moving steadily towards completion.

The benefits of the GtE project extend beyond power, as Fernandes stated that it also has the opportunity to produce local fertiliser, which could reduce reliance on imports and save foreign

currency.

LOGISITICS

As Guyana positions itself as a regional leader, the influx of infrastructural upgrades, especially in transport and port facilities, is poised to address the logistical bottlenecks

The deep-water port, according to Fernandes, could give Guyana that edge to become competitive in several arenas. Last year, President Ali unveiled plans for the development of the Berbice deepwater facility. The head of state had noted that the port will be designed to improve trade, reduce shipping costs and integrate trade with northern Brazil.

John Fernandes and Muneshwers, two major Guyanese companies, joined forces to form the Cranes Guyana Consortium, and on the heels of a recent venture that modernised the Georgetown port, they have made a major investment in Berbice.

Notably, some 1,000 jobs will be created as a result of a port facility in Berbice that will be built by John Fernandes and Muneshwers Ltd, two major port operation companies in Guyana that have joined forces to form the Cranes Guyana Consortium. This was announced by President, Dr. Irfaan Ali earlier this year.

The US$285 million facility is set to transform Berbice, and the President spoke about the opportunities it will unlock. The President said that the two major companies are raising the capital for the investment in the first phase of the facility and are hoping to turn the sod in the coming weeks.

In February, two mobile harbour cranes were commissioned as part of a new joint venture called ‘Cranes Guyana Inc,’ marking a bold and visionary step in the right direction and were hailed as a win for local content.

The cranes, which were named ‘Atlas’ and ‘Hercules’, were designed to serve Panamax class vessels with a working radius of 49 metres and a lifting capacity of 125 tonnes. At the time, President Ali commended the partnership between John Fernandes and Muneshwers and congratulated them on prioritising national interest above self-interest.

According to officials from the companies, they approached the InterAmerican Development Bank and financing was sought for the procurement of the two cranes.

Operational trials commenced in November 2024, marking the inaugural servicing, loading, and discharging of gearless vessels at the Guyanese port, resulting in enhanced safety and efficiency.