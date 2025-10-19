Police seize drugs during West Coast Berbice stop-and-search

POLICE ranks attached to the Fort Wellington Police Station, on Thursday night, seized approximately 22 pounds of suspected cannabis during a stop-and-search operation at Cotton Tree Public Road, West Coast Berbice.

According to the Guyana Police Force, the operation was conducted around 23:40 hours on October 16, 2025. During the exercise, ranks stopped a white Toyota Premio driven by a 43-year-old carpenter from New Amsterdam, Berbice. A 14-year-old from the same area was also in the vehicle.

A search conducted in the presence of both occupants led to the discovery of several bulky, plastic-wrapped parcels concealed inside a speaker box in the car’s trunk. The parcels were found to contain leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis.

Police said the driver admitted ownership of the suspected narcotics. The vehicle, drugs, and other related items were seized and lodged as exhibits. Both individuals are in police custody assisting with the ongoing investigation.