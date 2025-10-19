CARICOM leaders reaffirm commitment to regional peace amid security build-up

HEADS of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) have reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace, amid growing concern over increased security build-up in the region by the United States of America.

A statement from CARICOM, on Saturday, noted that the regional leaders met recently to discuss a range of issues on CARICOM’s agenda, including the implications of the heightened military presence and activities in the Caribbean. Trinidad and Tobago reserved its position on the matter, while other Member States agreed on a common stance.

In their joint position, the Heads of Government underscored the importance of dialogue and engagement in achieving the peaceful resolution of disputes and conflicts. CARICOM also reiterated its willingness to assist in promoting peace and stability in the region.

The leaders further renewed their commitment to combatting narcotrafficking and the illicit trade in small arms and light weapons, both of which they said continue to threaten regional security. They emphasised that such efforts must be pursued through international co-operation and in full accordance with international law.

Additionally, CARICOM Heads reaffirmed their unequivocal support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries within the region, as well as the safety and livelihoods of Caribbean citizens.

U.S. President Donald Trump has said combatting drug cartels is a central goal for his administration and U.S. officials have told Reuters that the military efforts aim to address threats from those cartels.

Stephen Miller, deputy White House chief of staff, noted, in September, that the military buildup was aimed to “combat and dismantle drug trafficking organisations, criminal cartels and these foreign terrorist organisations in our hemisphere.”

According to Reuters, the United States has acknowledged carrying out at least five strikes on vessels near Venezuela that it says were transporting drugs, killing at least 27 people.

Reuters further reported that a sixth strike targeted a suspected drug vessel in the Caribbean on Thursday last, and in what is believed to be the first such case, there were survivors among the crew, who were rescued and are being held on a Navy ship.

The U.S. has described some of the victims in the first five strikes as Venezuelans, while Colombian President Gustavo Petro has suggested some were from his country. In Trinidad, family members of one man believed killed in a strike last week have demanded proof he was a drug trafficker, Reuters reported.