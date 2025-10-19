‘GDF must mirror Guyana’s transformation’

–President Ali says, urges new military officers to embrace strategic, tech-driven technology

AS Guyana continues its economic and infrastructural development, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Dr. Irfaan Ali, has urged the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) to evolve in step and match the nation’s transformation.

He made these remarks on Friday last as he administered the instruments of commission and state warrants while commending those officers for their dedication and achievement.

President Ali said: “As Guyana continues its journey of transformation, driven by new industries, new infrastructure and new opportunities. The Defence Force must mirror that transformation. You must be the embodiment of the discipline, co-operation and foresight that our nation itself strives to achieve.”

As he continued to address those officers, the President reminded them that the instrument bestowed is not one of privilege but of responsibility to Guyana and its Constitution.

“You are assuming leadership at a time of rapid transformation, both within our country and across the global security environment. The nature of warfare and defence has evolved.

“Traditional threats are now compounded by transnational risk, cyber intrusion, narco trafficking, illegal fishing, environmental disasters and the ripple effect of regional instability. Modern military leadership requires more than physical readiness. It demands strategic thinking, technological confidence and adaptability,” the Head of State said.

Dr Ali said that the officer must be as comfortable with data and digital tools as with discipline and drills, noting that the GDF is committed to continuous education, to ensure officers develop the skills necessary for a modern, agile and technologically advanced military.

The president further noted that the GDF is a partner in nation building, whether responding to plots, supporting law enforcement or assisting community development, “the GDF must always act as a unifying symbol of national pride and stability,” President Ali told the officers.

Since 2019, the GDF’s budget has increased tremendously, from $13.9 billion to $50.4 billion this year. Key investments include new aircraft, helicopters, patrol boats, and hangars, with a capital budget rising from $1.03 billion to $24.5 billion.

Last year, President Ali said that as part of efforts to fully optimise the capabilities of Guyanese servicemen and women, there are plans to further expose the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) to greater training and technology.

Dr. Ali said: “We are building a new Defence Force, a Defence Force that is focused heavily on the future [and] the use of new technology.”

The president related that with these newer technologies, new forms of training will be needed. To this end, the government will ensure that ranks are equipped with the necessary training.

The Head of State had keenly pointed out the government’s commitment to national security and development through significant investments in military training and infrastructure.

These investments, he reiterated, reflect the government’s commitment to building resilient and robust military infrastructure.