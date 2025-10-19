‘Access to water is a right, not a privilege’

—President Ali reminds, as Guyana’s largest $2.2B water treatment plant commissioned at Cummings Lodge

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali on Saturday underscored that access to clean water is a basic human right, not a privilege, as he delivered the feature address at the commissioning of the $2.2 billion New Cummings Lodge Water Treatment Plant — the largest of its kind in Guyana.

Addressing government officials, engineers, and residents gathered at the site, President Ali said the project represents more than infrastructure.

“Today, I want to speak to you not so much about the technical specifications of this water plant. I want to talk to you about water,” he said. “Water is not just a utility; it is life itself. It keeps us and our children healthy, our farms fertile, and our industries alive. It is indispensable.”

He reminded citizens that while water may seem free, treated water is the product of massive investment, skilled work, and careful planning. “Some people may ask, why such a massive investment? Isn’t water supposed to be free?” he recalled, sharing an anecdote about former President Dr. Cheddi Jagan’s response to a similar question.

“Dr. Jagan said, ‘Yes, God gives us rain, but we still have to install pipelines, treat the water, and maintain the systems that carry it safely into your homes.’”

Ali continued, “While rainwater is free, potable water is not. It is a product of planning, technology, and billions in investment.”

He noted that the government has spent more than $51 billion in capital works over the past five years to improve water infrastructure, equivalent to roughly $69,000 per citizen.

“Your government continues to subsidise water for you… not because it is cheap, but because it is essential,” he said. “Water is not just a commodity; it is a public good, the foundation for life, a pillar of public health, and a driver of development. And your government has made those investments because we understand that access to clean water is not a privilege; it is a right.”

The president highlighted that national access to potable water has reached 98.4 per cent, one of the highest rates in the Caribbean, and in hinterland and riverine areas, access has doubled to about 92 per cent, projected to rise to 96 per cent by next year.

“There are many countries in the developed world that would not invest in such small communities because it does not make economic sense,” he noted. “We invest because it makes human sense,” Dr. Ali stated.

The new Cummings Lodge facility, he explained, forms part of a wider national effort to ensure that every Guyanese, regardless of geography or income, has access to safe and reliable water.

“When you open your tap, remember this—you are not just seeing water. You’re seeing your government’s commitment, your taxes at work, your share of that $51 billion investment,” he said.

Dr. Ali also pointed to the government’s ongoing programme to improve water quality by reducing iron levels and transitioning from groundwater to cleaner surface sources.

He announced: “We have embarked on an ambitious programme to reduce iron levels and improve water quality with new surface water treatment plants coming at Hope Canal, Diamond, Grove, and Five Miles Bartica.”

Beyond infrastructure, he urged citizens to value and conserve water, warning that waste undermines the country’s progress. “Can we really afford to waste what costs billions of dollars to deliver?” he asked. “Every time a tap is left running, every leak we ignore—that is money flowing down the drain. When we conserve water, we conserve our future.”

He further emphasised that clean water brings dignity and equality. “Development is not measured only by tall buildings or new highways, but by how clean our water is and how many people can access it,” Ali declared.

“When every Guyanese—from Lethem to Linden, from Mabaruma to Mahaica—can open a tap and receive clean, treated water, that is not just progress. That is equality in action. That is what it means to build One Guyana.”

The president concluded by reaffirming his administration’s commitment to universal access to potable water: “This government will never walk away from its duty to provide safe, reliable, and affordable water for all Guyanese.”

GWI IS ON THE MOVE

Minister of Public Utilities and Aviation, Deodat Indar, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening Guyana’s water infrastructure during the commissioning ceremony.

He said the plant “could only have been possible with the commitment and support of the Government of Guyana, and in particular our president, in providing much-needed investment for the water treatment programme.”

He also highlighted ongoing efforts, noting, “GWI is on the move, and I want to assure the public, with the government’s support, that we will ensure a greater level of service and better quality of service to the population.”

ANOTHER MILESTONE

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), Shaik Baksh, described the commissioning of the Cummings Lodge Water Treatment Plant as another milestone in the company’s efforts to expand access to treated water nationwide.

“This is the sixth treatment plant being commissioned, and I am very happy that the President has been able to come to all of these [commissioning ceremonies], showing his commitment to the water sector,” Baksh said.

He noted that the facility, built at a cost of $1.3 billion with additional infrastructure bringing the total investment to $2.2 billion, will serve communities including Cummings Lodge, Lamaha Springs, and Stevedore Housing Scheme.

Baksh said the plant has the capacity to produce 12 million litres of water daily and can reach up to 15 million litres. “It is a state-of-the-art facility—fully automated, energy efficient, and equipped with high-efficiency booster pumps,” he stated.

He highlighted that from 2021 to 2025, billions have been invested in the water sector, leading to 98.3 per cent national coverage.

“Our target is 100 per cent access,” Baksh affirmed, adding that GWI will continue to strengthen its maintenance, digital transformation, and hinterland water programmes to achieve that goal.

ONE OF THREE NEW PLANTS

The plant is one of three new plants constructed in Region Four, the others being at Bachelor’s Adventure and Caledonia. This state-of-the-art facility features a high-capacity design capable of treating 12 million litres per day (MLD), with a storage capacity of 3.6 million litres.

The plant is fully automated and controlled by a Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system, which provides real-time monitoring and control over the entire treatment and distribution process.

To ensure a stable and reliable supply, the plant is also equipped with four high- efficiency booster pumps for stable supply pressure to the distribution network. It was constructed by Sigma Engineers Ltd with a team comprising dozens of Guyanese staff.

Two additional wells are currently being drilled at the Cummings Lodge Water Treatment plant, which will provide raw water to be processed at the new facility.

Contracts valued at $600 million were also awarded and completed for the construction of 13.5 kilometres of new transmission mains to serve residents that aim to provide a high level of service and enhanced water quality.

The plant will serve over 10,000 residents from Cummings Lodge, Cummings Park, North Ruimveldt, South Ruimveldt Park, South Ruimveldt Gardens, Lamaha Springs, Lamaha Park, Festival City, Tucville, Stevedore, and along Heroes Highway.