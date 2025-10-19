Guyana secures US$156 million World Bank loan to strengthen transport infrastructure

GUYANA’S transport infrastructure is set for a major boost through the Integrated Transport Corridors Project (ITCP), following the signing of a US$156 million loan agreement between the Government of Guyana and the World Bank.

A press release from the Ministry of Finance noted that the agreement was signed by Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance Dr. Ashni Singh, and World Bank Vice- President for Latin America and the Caribbean Susana Cordeiro Guerra. The signing took place in Washington, D.C., on the margins of the 2025 World Bank Group/IMF Annual Meetings, held from October 13 to 18.

Approved earlier this year by the World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors, the ITCP aims to support Guyana’s efforts to upgrade and rehabilitate critical road infrastructure. The project will focus on improving transport networks in selected regions to provide safer, more reliable, and climate-resilient road systems capable of withstanding natural hazards.

In brief remarks at the signing, Dr. Singh welcomed the World Bank’s continued partnership, noting that the ITCP “will make a tremendous contribution to the Government’s ongoing efforts to expand and upgrade the country’s transport networks”.

“This project has the potential to help unlock increased production and productivity in our non-oil economy, such as through farm-to-market roads that facilitate both production and trade, as well as to improve connectivity between communities,” the minister underscored.

The ITCP aligns with Guyana’s national development goals, which include:

– Boosting agricultural exports and food security by improving market access;

– Unlocking housing and tourism potential through better access to new development areas;

– Reducing traffic fatalities through improved road design and safety features;

– Enhancing economic growth by enabling efficient movement of goods and people;

– Improving access to social services such as health and education; and

– Strengthening climate resilience through dedicated infrastructure solutions.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the project forms part of the government’s broader agenda to modernise Guyana’s infrastructure, as outlined in the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C)’s 2025–2030 Manifesto. The initiative is expected to generate significant economic and social returns, as the Irfaan Ali administration continues its drive towards rapid modernisation and economic expansion.

Over the past five years, the government has implemented some of the most transformative infrastructural projects in the country’s history, including new roads, bridges, and highways that have improved connectivity and eased travel for thousands of Guyanese.

Among the major initiatives underway or planned are the recently commissioned Demerara River Bridge linking Regions Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) and Four (Demerara-Mahaica), the soon-to-commence Berbice River Bridge connecting Regions Five (Mahaica-Berbice) and Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), and the planned Corentyne River Bridge that will link Guyana with Suriname.

Other projects include the continued upgrade of the Linden–Lethem Highway, the construction of bridges at Kurukupari and Puruni, the completion of the Soesdyke-Linden Highway upgrade, and a new four-lane highway along the East Bank of Demerara leading to the Cheddi Jagan International Airport. Through these projects, the government says it aims to unlock new economic opportunities, strengthen trade and connectivity, and improve the overall quality of life for all Guyanese.