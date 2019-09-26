Bull thief sentenced

MAGISTRATE Faith McGusty on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, sentenced a 55-year-old man to two years’ imprisonment for stealing a bull.

Brian Robinson made his second appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and changed his plea to not guilty.

Particulars of the charge stated that, on August 11, 2019, at Georgetown, he stole a bull valued at $180,000, property of Abdul Azeez.

According to information received, on the day in question, Azeez heard a noise coming from his backyard, and upon checking he observed Robinson pulling the bull out of the yard.

Azeez shouted for Robinson to stop but he continued pulling the bull. The following morning, Azeez reported the matter to a police station, an investigation was carried out and Robinson was arrested and later charged.

“It was a Muslim holiday and a man asked me to give he a brace with the cow and he gonna give me a raise, I did give him a hand, I didn’t know I was stealing,” Robinson said upon changing his plea.

Magistrate McGusty after listening to Robinson sentenced him to serve two years’ imprisonment.