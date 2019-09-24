Somerset edge past 200 against Essex

A LAST-wicket stand of 59 between Roelof van der Merwe and Jack Leach kept Somerset’s hopes of beating Essex and claiming a first County Championship title alive.

Somerset were reeling on 144-9 on another rain-affected day at Taunton, but van der Merwe (60) and Leach (11 not out) took them to a decent score.

Leaders Essex closed on 25-0 as more rain saw play called off at tea.

Somerset must win to become champions, while a draw is enough for Essex.

Time is now against Somerset who have two more days to try and take 20 wickets and force a victory, although the forecast is looking better for the remainder of the game.

On a day when several matches were washed out, the rain relented in the south west of England and allowed play to begin at 12:00hrs BST – 90 minutes after the scheduled start.

Somerset had stuttered to 75-4 on a rain-shortened opening day of the title decider, and were soon five down when George Bartlett poked Simon Harmer (5-105) to leg slip.

Wickets continued to tumble either side of lunch with seamer Sam Cook (4-26) providing excellent support for Harmer.

The Essex spinner picked up the crucial wicket of Somerset captain Tom Abell (45) lbw straight after lunch and the hosts looked set to post less than 150 when Dom Bess was bowled by Cook to leave them nine down.

But van der Merwe, who has a first-class double hundred, opened his shoulders batting at 10.

The 34-year-old struck four sixes into the leg-side, including three off Harmer, while Leach looked comfortable at the other end.

Having taken Somerset past 200, van der Merwe was eventually bowled by spinner Aaron Nijjar attempting a reverse sweep.

Alastair Cook and Nick Browne saw out a tricky 11 overs for Essex before tea with Craig Overton and Lewis Gregory both bowling testing spells.

However, the rain returned during the interval and play was called off at 16:50hrs with only 45 overs bowled in the day. (BBC Sport)