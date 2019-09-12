Young carpenter accused of robbery sentenced

MAGISTRATE Faith McGusty on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, sentenced a 20-year-old Carpenter to two years’ imprisonment on a robbery with violence charge.

Julian Carnette appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that, on September 9, 2019, at Light Street, Georgetown, he robbed Elaine Vernel of a Phone valued at $50,000, a handbag valued at $6,000 and $3,000 cash.

“After my child mother call and say baby have to get milk and Pampers I ask a friend if he get money n he say no I get frustrated because I didn’t had any money” Carnette said.

Police prosecutor Annalisa Brummell objected to bail and told the court that, on the day in question, around 10:30 hours, Vernel was walking along light street, Alberttown, when Carnette walked up to her and snatched her shoulder bag. Vernel held on to it.

Brummell also told the court that Carnette dealt Vernel several ‘Cuffs’ about her body causing her to release the bag. Vernel raised an alarm and a security officer, from a passing MMC vehicle, chased after Carnette.

Carnette was captured and taken to the Alberttown police station. He was told of the offense and was identified by Vernel as the person who robbed her. Carnette was charged.

Magistrate McGusty, after listening to the prosecutor, sentenced Carnette to two years’ imprisonment.