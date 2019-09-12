President accredits three ambassadors

…emphasises relations founded on mutual respect, non-interference

PRESIDENT David Granger, on Wednesday morning, accepted the Letters of Credence from the Non-Resident Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiaries of the States of Kuwait, Finland and of Ireland to Guyana.

The event was held at the Ministry of the Presidency. The ambassadors were His Excellency Seán Hoy, Non- Resident Ambassador (Designate) Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ireland; His Excellency Nasser Riden Al-Mptairi, Non-Resident Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Kuwait; and His Excellency Pertti Ikonen, Non-Resident Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Finland.

President David Granger, in his address to the ambassador of Ireland, said Guyana established diplomatic relations with Ireland almost two decades ago on February 2, 2000 and though separated by many miles geographically, the states converge on a deep commitment to shared values in the pursuit of sustainable development.

“Our relations are founded on mutual respect for each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, mutual non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, cooperation for mutual benefit, respect for treaties and international law and the maintenance of regional peace and security,” the President stated.

He said Guyana and Ireland share a strong commitment to combatting climate change and building partnerships to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The President noted that Guyana recognises Ireland’s thrust to introduce radical climate change policies in its new ‘green’ agenda and sustainable food production programme in recognition of the significant threat imposed by global warming.

Guyana, he said, is moving towards the establishment of a ‘green state’.

“The ‘green state’ will place emphasis on the protection of our environment, the preservation of our biodiversity and the promotion of renewable energy and the adoption of practical measures to ensure climate adaptation,” President Granger noted. Guyana, the President said, welcomes the opportunity to develop its relations with Ireland in support of its national development goals and international obligations.

Meanwhile in his address to the ambassador of the State of Kuwait, President Granger said Guyana and Kuwait have enjoyed cordial relations since the establishment of diplomatic relations twenty-four years ago, on August 17, 1995.

He said that the relationship is founded on mutual respect for each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, mutual non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, cooperation for mutual benefit, respect for treaties and international law and the maintenance of regional peace and security.

President Granger said that relations between the countries have been enhanced over the years with the exchanges of high-level visits. “Guyana was pleased to receive the Prime Minister of the State of Kuwait in 2010 during his tour of Latin America and the Caribbean Region. Exchanges of this nature have fostered economic, cultural, social and technical cooperation between Guyana and Kuwait,” the President noted.

Further, President Granger said that the recent conclusion of a debt agreement between the two countries signed on March 2019 in Kuwait City, and the technical assistance provided to Guyana in the past for its infrastructural projects under the Kuwait Fund are tangible testaments of our enduring good relations.

“I am confident that the bilateral cooperation between our countries will be enhanced in the years ahead and that your tenure will contribute to continuing cooperation and initiate new areas of collaboration, especially in the oil and gas sector, energy, sustainable development, agriculture and education,” the President said.

Additionally, President Granger, in his address to the Ambassador of Finland, said this year, 2019, marks the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Guyana and Finland.

“Our two states have enjoyed cordial relations since the establishment of those ties on the April 2, 1979. Our relations are founded on mutual respect for each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, mutual non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, cooperation for mutual benefit, respect for treaties and international law and the maintenance of regional peace and security,” the President noted.

Further, the President said Guyana looks forward to strengthening bilateral relations, especially in the field of education. “Guyana attaches the highest importance to education, which will become a linchpin of our Decade of Development: 2020-2029. We have much to learn from Finland’s excellent educational system,” the President said.

He explained that Guyana has promulgated a ‘Green State Development Strategy’ and is moving towards becoming a ‘green state’ while the country is aware of Finland’s efforts to transition to a carbon-neutral economy by 2035. “We look forward to sharing experiences with Finland as regards the promotion of environmental security. Guyana iterates its congratulations to Finland on its assumption of the presidency of the Council of the European Union. We look forward to Finland’s support in strengthening the partnership between the European Union and the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States,” the President underscored.