Woman accused of stealing granted bail

MAGISTRATE Faith McGusty on Monday, September 9, 2019, granted bail to a 46-year-old caregiver who was accused of stealing.

Carla Agard appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and pleaded not guilty.

It is alleged that, on September 3, 2019, at Festival City, North Ruimveldt, she stole, from the dwelling house of Ayabo Watson, $1,500,000 cash along with other items valued at $430,000.

Police prosecutor Annalisa Brummell made no objection to bail being granted to Agard and asked that conditions be attached.

Brummell asked that Agard report to the East La Penitence police station every Friday until the matter is completed and also lodge her travel documents at the police station.

Magistrate McGusty agreed with the conditions and granted Agard $250,000 bail. The matter was adjourned until September 23, 2019.