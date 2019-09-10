BREAKING: JetBlue to commence daily GEO-JFK flights in April 2020

American carrier, JetBlue, on Tuesday announced that it will be operating daily flights between Guyana and New York from April 2020.

JetBlue stated in its release that passengers can start booking flights from today, Tuesday, and according to the carrier, it will use a A321neo model aircraft on the lucrative route.

“Guyana service introduces a diverse and underserved destination to the JetBlue route map which will benefit both leisure travelers, as well as those visiting friends and relatives,” said Andrea Lusso, director route planning.

“Just as we’ve done in our South American markets in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, we’re introducing a new, low fare high-quality choice to travelers in Guyana.”

“The Government of Guyana is delighted to welcome the services of JetBlue to Guyana,” said, Guyana’s Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson. “The introduction of this immensely popular low cost carrier will see lower ticket prices to Georgetown and provide travelers with an opportunity to fly on an airline of choice to their favorite destination. This agreement with JetBlue is timely and comes on the heels of continued and sustainable growth in several sectors of our economy, including, service, tourism, mining and oil and gas.”

According to JetBlue, just five hours from New York by air, Georgetown serves as the gateway to Guyana. It said that with pristine beaches in the north, mountain ranges to the west, vast rainforests and never-ending savannahs in the south, Guyana has emerged as a playground for adventurists and modern-day explorers.

JetBlue’s newest route will also connect New York’s Guyanese American community – the largest in the U.S. – with Guyana’s capital city, making the connections between friends and family easier and closer than ever.

Guyana has attracted attention from several global air carriers in recent years and as the country’s petroleum industry evolves, a number of international companies have expressed an interest in investing in the economy.