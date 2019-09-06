Residents happy Onderneeming road rehabilitated

RESIDENTS of Onderneeming Village, Essequibo Coast, Region Two, are happy that their concerns regarding the road in their community have been addressed.

Several residents have told this publication that they are happy the road has been rehabilitated and thanked Regional Executive Officer, Denis Jaikarran, for his timely intervention.

According to residents, during the rainy season, the road leading to the community used to be in a deplorable state. Guyana Chronicle understands that the road is the only one leading to the community and hundreds of commuters traverse the area daily. The area has a sandpit, logging forest, countless industrial businesses and a lake.

Residents had visited the REO and asked him to fix the road and immediately the REO and the region’s engineering team visited the location. Soon after, the road was repaired and compacted. A drain was dugged to move water downhill instead of having the water flow on the road during the rainy season.

Jaikarran said the works conducted are temporary and the region will be working to find a permanent solution to the problem. He will be engaging the Ministry of Public Infrastructure and the Central Housing and Planning Authority to have a more permanent road surface laid.