Buzzing This Weekend

IT’S another weekend again people, and time to keep you in the loop with what’s ‘buzzing’ in and around Guyana.

TODAY

**Tonight, 704 Nightclub is the only place to be as BPM Guyana presents “Area Fifty One: The Invasion”, Guyana’s first inter-galactic rave. 704 nightclub will be transformed with only the best House, EDM, Trance, Electro and mixes from Mike Torres, DJ Tariq Dakhil, DJ Zaud and guest DJs. Doors open at 20hrs. Tickets: $2000.

**6 Vibes presents “Colours Ignite: New Edition” at District Ultra Lounge. Head out in your neon apparel and enjoy music by Guyana’s top DJs. Ladies free before 22:00hrs.

TOMORROW

**704 Sky Lounge presents Heineken’s Masquerade Party”. Music by DJ Ana from Trinidad, alongside Guyana’s Gully Ras and DJ Diamond. Free mask and beads on entry.

**The Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha presents “Naya Zamana 23: Zindagi Express” at the National Cultural Centre. It’s going to be an evening of spectacular theatricals, with dance and drama. Tickets: $2500, $3000, $3500.

**District Ultra Lounge presents “Hush in Pink: Lay down fuh de owna”. Ladies in pink get one free shot on entry. Music by DJ Country Boy and DJ Avalanche.

SUNDAY

**District Ultra Lounge presents “Soca and Bollywood Sundays”, featuring Selector Andy, WR Reaz, Selector Chino. Ladies free before 21:00hrs. Bacardi drink specials all night.

**Marvelous Entertainment presents Marvelous Sundayz at its new location, 592 Spot and Night Club (John and Norton Streets). Ladies free all night. Music by Stereo Sonic, Fusion and Boom DJs.