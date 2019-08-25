Leave it on the line: GMR&SC tells competitors for today’s 1320 Heat

ALL the talk surrounding motorsport this week has been on today’s 1320 Heat event will be put to the test at the South Dakota Circuit.

Competitors were back and forth showing off their cars and their impressive times ahead of Saturday’s practice and qualification round but today’s race is a whole different story.

For the first time, cars have broken into the 7-second bracket (unofficially) on the quarter mile with the absolute last run of the day featuring the railcar running a 7.9-second time.

Though the run featured a false start and an immediate disqualified time, today’s action brings about a mouthwatering prospect of speed.

The Trinidadian who last year lost to the Team Mohamed’s GTR Goliath admitted that he is back for revenge and then some.

Still, there is an impressive array of machines for Andy Bissessar and his railcar to fight through – the Trans-Pacific Toyota Alteeza, Shawn Persaud’s Toyota Caldina as well as the ‘Mad Dog’ Toyota Supra just to name a few.

Then maybe he can reach the strip record-holder, known to many as ‘Godzilla’, the white Nissan GTR of Team Mohamed’s Enterprise.

In addition to that, there are cash prizes for the fastest 11- and 12-second (DEL ICE CO) machines as well as fastest reaction time (Imran Auto Works) and best burn out (GT Tuners).

As it stands, the club has confirmed readiness for the event with all the final touches put in place including reinforced emphasis on safety and crowd control.

“We saw what happened in the last instance with crowd control and we have surely put steps in place to correct that and to ensure that we have a great and safe day of racing.

“This is what it all boils down to. Leave all the talking for the line”, the club concluded in a statement.