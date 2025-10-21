Guyanese urged to embrace compassion, unity

–amid national Diwali celebrations

IN a heartfelt Diwali message to the nation, President Irfaan Ali, on Monday, called on Guyanese to reflect on the deeper meaning of the Festival of Lights, urging citizens to embrace compassion, unity, and moral purpose as guiding principles in their daily lives.

Extending special greetings to the Hindu community, the President described Diwali as ‘a treasured part of Guyana’s national life,’ symbolising the eternal triumph of light over darkness and goodness over evil.

He reminded citizens that the true spirit of Diwali lies not in grand displays, but in the inner light of sincerity, kindness, and understanding.

“Today, Diwali in Guyana is more than a religious observance. It has become a national celebration. Homes are illuminated with flickering diyas, motorcades are held to usher in the festival, and families gather to pray and share sweets. People of every background join in acts of goodwill and generosity,” the President said.

Tracing the festival’s ancient origins to India’s harvest traditions, President Ali noted that, over time, Diwali has evolved into a celebration rich in religious and moral significance. Referencing several key stories from Hindu tradition, such as Lord Rama’s return to Ayodhya and Lord Krishna’s victory over Narakasura, he underscored the enduring message that evil cannot withstand the light of truth.

From humble home-based observances, the festival has grown into a vibrant national celebration, embraced by Guyanese of all backgrounds.

“Diwali is a time when the spirit of togetherness shines brightest, reminding us of what we can achieve when we live in harmony and mutual respect.”

Amid the joy and festivities, President Ali urged citizens not to lose sight of the festival’s deeper message.

“It is important to remember the deeper meaning of this festival: the light within that gives true purpose to the lights without. In this luminous festival, it is not the grandeur of the celebration or the ostentatious displays that truly matter, but the spirit behind each light that is kindled,” he said, adding:

“Across all these traditions, the central message of Diwali reminds us that we must keep faith in the moral order of the universe, and that by lighting our own lamps of kindness and understanding, we help illuminate the world around us.”

In celebration of Diwali, the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha hosted its annual, highly anticipated Georgetown/East Coast Demerara Diwali Motorcade, the largest and final motorcade of the Diwali season.

The epic motorcade commenced at the Shri Krishna Mandir in Campbellville, Georgetown, travelling along Sandy Babb Street and onto Vlissengen Road towards the Kitty Seawall to the LBI Community Centre Ground, on the East Coast of Demerara on Sunday evening.

A staple of annual Diwali celebrations, the motorcade attracted thousands of Guyanese and visitors from diverse backgrounds, who lined the route from beginning to end. It was anticipated that nearly 40 floats participated from across Guyana’s three counties: Demerara, Essequibo and Berbice.