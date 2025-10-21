Former APNU+AFC Parliamentarian, Devin Sears arrested in major marijuana bust in Linden

—Allegedly told police he was transporting ‘tourism plants’

FORMER APNU+AFC Parliamentarian Devin Sears, who allegedly stated he was transporting “tourism plants,” is one of two persons in police custody after being busted with 310.71 kilograms of marijuana on Monday.

According to the police, at about 20:41 hrs on Monday, a Police team was on mobile patrol duties in the vicinity of the Old Bamia Police Checkpoint in Linden when they arrested two persons who were found to be in possession of 310.71 kilograms of Cannabis.

It is alleged that while on patrol duties, the ranks were conducting random ‘stop and search’, when they stopped a dark blue Toyota Hiace minibus, bearing registration number BAJ 4486, property of Region #10 Tourism Committee Inc.

The vehicle was driven by Sears, a 39-year-old educator and political activist from Mackenzie, Linden and he was accompanied by one passenger, Albert Sandy, a 69-year-old farmer from Tacama Waterfront, Upper Berbice River, who was seated in the front passenger seat, the police said.

Upon stopping the vehicle, Sears, according to the police, began to act in a suspicious manner and began “sweating profusely.”

When questioned about what he was transporting, Sears allegedly told the police he was carrying “tourism plants.”

The rank then instructed Sears to pull to the side of the road and informed him that a search would be conducted on the vehicle.

Police discovered 22 bulky black plastic bags and four large brown canvas bags inside the vehicle, containing leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be Cannabis.

Both men were told of the offence, arrested, and cautioned.

“Devin remained silent, while Albert admitted ownership, stating that the narcotics belonged to him and that he had paid Devin to transport him to Parika,” the police reported.

Both men were arrested and escorted to the Mackenzie Police Station along with the suspected Cannabis, which was weighed in their presence and amounted to 310.71 kilograms.

Both suspects were placed in custody pending charges as the investigation continues.