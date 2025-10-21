Additional policing, deployed technology to manage East Coast traffic woes—President Ali says

THE Government of Guyana has announced plans to significantly enhance traffic control along the East Coast corridor as part of ongoing efforts to manage congestion amid major roadworks.

President Dr Irfaan Ali, speaking at a recent sod-turning ceremony, confirmed that additional traffic ranks and advanced technology will be deployed to ease peak-hour congestion and improve traffic management as works continue along sections of the Railway Embankment Road.

“I know there is some inconvenience during peak morning and afternoon traffic, but we will deploy more traffic ranks and technology to allow for better traffic management and flow during this phase of development. Until the ongoing roadworks are completed, this effort is intended to make commuting easier, safer, and less costly,” he said.

The Railway Embankment Road along the East Coast corridor, now 77 per cent complete, is undergoing a sweeping upgrade that includes the construction of 76 new bridges, 42 culverts, and 28 kilometres of drains. Once finished, the project is expected to significantly improve transportation and connectivity across the region.

“This area is on the rise, and you can see it as you drive along the main public road,” the President added. “The East Coast, in particular, is fast emerging as one of the country’s most dynamic corridors of growth.”

Beyond road infrastructure, President Ali highlighted the broader transformation taking place across the East Coast, with substantial investments in housing, water, sanitation, electricity, and community facilities. A new regional hospital has already been established, and construction is underway for a large industrial complex that will create employment opportunities for residents throughout the region.

“Infrastructure and social services have been boosted on the East Coast — housing, water, sanitation, electricity, and improved community facilities are all undergoing major upgrades across this area,” the President said, adding:

“We have established a new regional hospital, and we are building a massive industrial complex that will provide employment for persons from all across the East Coast.”

The President underscored that every investment, large or small, is contributing to the evolving “mosaic of development” shaping Guyana’s future.

“Investors are stepping forward, and communities are opening their doors to opportunity. This is the essence of building tomorrow’s East Coast today — it means creating opportunities where people live, so families can find work, businesses can thrive, and young people can see a future for themselves right here at home.”

In December 2022, the Government of Guyana and the People’s Republic of China signed a Framework Concessional Loan Agreement for US$192 million to finance Phase II of the East Coast Road Project.

Works are being executed by China Railway First Group Co. Limited (CRFGC).

Once completed, the project is expected to significantly reduce traffic congestion along the East Coast corridor, improving travel times and road safety for thousands of commuters.

The project forms Phase II of the Annandale-to-Mahaica and Sheriff Street-to-Orange Nassau initiative. It measures approximately 30.8 kilometres in length, with an additional 5.3 kilometres allocated for the upgrade and widening of the Belfield-to-Orange Nassau (Mahaica) public road.

The works include upgrading Sheriff Street to Enmore from two lanes to four, covering 18.24 kilometres. New construction will take place from Enmore to Mahaica, spanning 7.73 kilometres.

The project also involves the construction and widening of 76 bridges and 42 culverts, along with the installation of 28.32 kilometres of concrete drains on both sides of the roadway.

This initiative forms part of the aggressive infrastructural drive being undertaken by the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Administration during its 2025–2030 term.