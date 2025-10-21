Diwali motorcade demonstrates harmony, culture, and national pride

– President Ali praises cultural leadership during Diwali celebrations

THOUSANDS of Guyanese thronged Vlissengen Road and the East Coast Demerara corridor, their faces aglow with joy, as dazzlingly adorned floats passed by in a radiant celebration of Diwali, the revered Hindu Festival of Lights, casting a spell of colour and joy across the city.

Like he has done with other religious observances, His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali immersed himself in the festivities, engaging warmly with citizens and sharing in the infectious joy that defined the occasion.

Before the grand procession, the head of state strolled along the Vlissengen walkway, exchanging greetings, mingling with families and children, and pausing for photos with delighted onlookers.

The president’s presence served as a living testament to his unwavering commitment to the ‘One Guyana’ vision—a promise of unity, inclusiveness, and togetherness.

This year’s parade featured 40 floats, each representing the creativity and devotion of temples and cultural groups across the country. The procession commenced at the Shri Krishna Mandir in Campbellville and followed its traditional route along Sandy Babb Street and Vlissengen Road, before heading to the La Bonne Intention (LBI) Community Centre Ground, where the motorcade ended in a vibrant display of colours and light.

Later in the night, President Ali joined thousands at the ground who came to enjoy the cultural programme and award ceremony. He offered brief remarks, lauding the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha and its President, Dr Vindhya Persaud, for the remarkable leadership in preserving and promoting Guyana’s rich cultural traditions.

“This is not just a spiritual moment; it is a celebration of a rich tradition and a beautiful culture,” President Ali stated. “The Indian High Commissioner was telling other ambassadors that this kind of event only happens in Guyana, and we should all be proud of that.”

He particularly commended the Sabha, the temples and the elders for their efforts in guiding young people and shaping the next generation.

“We cannot create the best adults if we do not first nurture the best children,” he said.

Although the best floats were awarded prizes, President Ali reminded the audience that “no trophy could ever represent the greatness of these extraordinary young people; their patience and dedication make them all winners.”

As the head of state, he reiterated the government’s continued support for the Dharmic Sabha and its youth arm, stating that the values instilled through these cultural traditions strengthen the foundation of the nation.

“Let us light our homes with love and our communities with joy and patience. Let us share with the world the remarkable story and principles of Diwali as we celebrate together as one nation,” the President said.

The celebrations were also attended by government ministers, members of the diplomatic corps, and other dignitaries, who joined citizens in observing the night of light, unity, and hope. (DPI)