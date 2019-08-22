Government of Guyana continues its efforts to provide the best possible care for the elderly

By Naomi Marshall

IN keeping with government’s position of ensuring that elderly persons are respected, treated fairly, with dignity and live productive lives, the Palms Geriatric Home, on Wednesday, received medications donated by the Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence.

Senior Registrar of the Geriatric Home, Dr. Laura Perera, stated that the donation was one of importance since the main illnesses being treated at the home are Non-Communicable Diseases such as, hypertension, diabetes and high cholesterol, among others.

“This donation is [a]very important contribution for our patients because they need assistance all the time. The most important patient that we have are patients with disabilities and we are treating all these patients and this will help everybody,” Dr. Perera said.

The Registrar expressed sincere gratitude to the Minister of Public Health on behalf of the Home’s patient, in and out of the facility.

The doctor pointed out that the institution, located on Brickdam, not only houses 180 patients currently, but it also treats 600 patients in and out of the community with a complement of four doctors and one pharmacist.

As the government continues to show support to the Home which has been housing hundreds of Guyana’s senior citizens over the years, the government launched its Minimum Standard Regulations for Geriatric Facilities in May 2017.

Additionally, in January of this year, the Palms Geriatric Home received a minibus that accommodates persons living with disabilities to improve the transport of elderly citizens and patients with special needs, from the Ministry of Social Protection at a cost of $11.4 Million.

The minibus, which was handed over by the Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally, is fully equipped with multiple lifts, seatbelts and advance security mechanism.

Minister Ally said that her ministry is dedicated to providing proper services to the citizens of Guyana and will ensure that the patients of the Palms are offered the right services.

In March 2018, an $18M infirmary and out-patient clinic were commissioned at the institution which has since resulted in a reduction in the number of transfers to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation(GPHC).

In addition, three lifts, worth $14 million in total, and a rehabilitated ward at the Brickdam facility were commissioned in September 2018, which aimed at allowing the seniors at the facility to move between levels of the institution while using a walker or wheelchair.

Efforts are being made to ensure that the facility is maintained and it is envisaged that these standards will be lifted to ensure the elderly in such homes are provided with the best possible physical, psychological and psychosocial care.