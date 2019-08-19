Ramdhani leads Guyana to three gold medals

GUYANA’S top female badminton player, Priyanna Ramdhani, rallied her way to three gold medals on the final day of the Caribbean Regional Badminton Confederation (CAREBACO) Junior U-19 International Championships, which took place on Sunday in St. Michael, Barbados.

The 2018 NSC Junior Sportswoman of the Year, who was an U-17 triple champion last year, proved that she had what it takes to beat the best at the U-19 level this year.

Two of her victories were doubles, while she also powered her way to the singles title.

In the Ladies U-19 Singles final, the 17-year-old defeated Imani Mangroe of Suriname, 2-1, in a three-set thriller.

She easily won the opener 21-8, but the Surinamese player fought back to even the game (18-21), before the Guyanese closed out the victory at 21-17.

Priyanna also won gold with Tyrese Jeffery in the Mix Doubles final. The Guyanese pair defeated Barbadians Dominick Scantlebury & Sobers Robyn (21-11, 21-9).

For her other gold medal, Ramdhani teamed up with Trinidadian Chequeda De Boulet to defeat Mangroe and Chaista Soemodipoero of Suriname (21-18, 21-11).

Along with the three gold medals, Guyana gained a bronze when Jeffrey and Akili Haynes teamed up in the U-19 Men’s Doubles.

According to president of the Guyana Badminton Association, Gokarn Ramdhani, who incidentally is Priyanna’s father: “The (Guyanese) players were very focused and their determination were only to win.”

The older Ramdhani added, in a release, that the side prepared well and he was happy to see the association’s training methods executed on the court.

“It was a very proud moment for us when the Guyanese National Anthem was played three times for the three gold.”



The competition continues today with the senior championships.