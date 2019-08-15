A man who is accused of stealing coconuts was, on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, released on $10,000 bail by Senior Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.
Bernard Bourne, of Sophia, pleaded not guilty to the charge which alleged that, on August 7, 2019, at Kitty, he stole 50 coconuts, valued at $10,000.
Magistrate Leron Daly granted $10,000 bail to Bourne and adjourned the matter until August 27, 2019.
Man accused of stealing coconuts granted bail
