Overseas-based Guyanese appointed World Civility Ambassador

RAYMOND Harlall, a young overseas-based Guyanese author and publisher, has been appointed World Civility Ambassador.

The award of the recognition, which was bestowed upon him by iChange Nations, was done at the United Nations headquarters in New York City on July 18, 2019.

As a World Civility Ambassador, the 30-year-old, who hails from Number 56 Village on the Corentyne, is creating a global initiative and movement called iEmpower Entrepreneurs to empower young entrepreneurs in developing countries.

This mission, he told the Guyana Chronicle by telephone, also drives his Canadian-based publishing company, ‘Local

Experts Group’, which provides publishing services to empower authors and their interests in under-served regions of the world, because he comes from a country with limited copyright protection and no access to book publishers.

His vision is to sponsor less fortunate boys internationally, so they can have the basic necessities of life, including a better education to provide them with a bright future.

His motto is “to help you leave a legacy for your children and your children’s children”.

An Amazon #1 International Bestselling Author, Harlall, who was awarded the 2018 Global Authors’ Award in the United Kingdom and has on occasion shared a stage with the likes of Brian Tracy, Les Brown, and Kevin Harrington, has spoken in North and South America, South Africa, South Asia, and the United Kingdom.

His experiences, he says, have given him the opportunity to build an extensive

track record of working with different cultures, demographics, religious organisations, governments, and individuals. Noting that his own story of migration and elevation allows him to be a true servant to others seeking a better way of life, Raymond says he uses relationship capital to bridge the gap between governments, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and local at-risk community leaders to empower young entrepreneurs in developing countries.

Through his own publishing company, Local Experts Group, he was able to start his own series of books, which are content-driven, by bringing internationally-acclaimed writers and experts from across the world and having each of them write a chapter.

He then compiled it by pooling all their professional advice in one handbook that becomes an essential manual for that topic.

He currently has seven books under his belt, but his goal is to publish 20 by the end of 2020.

Now a Canadian citizen, Raymond, who grew up in the church as well as the classroom, has always had a knack for public speaking, largely because his dad, a pastor, and his mom, a teacher, pushed him from an early age to make public

presentations.

But despite having ‘the gift of the gab’, Raymond did not pursue a career in

literature or writing, as everyone had come to expect, but instead opted for civil engineering, though he had to shelve those plans for a while. But with his ‘work smart not hard’ philosophy towards life, he soon ventured into the transportation business, hauling cargo across North America while making ‘how to do it’ videos and posting them on his YouTube channel.

A firm believer in the maxim that the most precious resource on earth today is “YOU”, Raymond says, “God intended us to be

unique, so he gave each of us a special gift. And it’s time we start walking in our passion.”

As he told the Guyana Chronicle, “When I started walking in my passion and purpose, life became easy. If I can do it, you can too. My mission is to work with young entrepreneurs in developing countries to establish sustainable economic development and ultimately, reduce poverty.”