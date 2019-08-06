Eleven countries confirmed for 13th Junior Caribbean Cycling Championships

SOME 11 countries have confirmed that they are heading to Guyana later this week to participate in the 13th edition of the Junior Caribbean Cycling Championships which will take place in the Green Town of Bartica.

On Monday, Mayor of Bartica, His Worship Gifford Marshall and president of the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) Horace Burrowes met in Bartica to further fine-tune plans ahead of what is anticipated to be an exciting championship with the future contenders of the Caribbean on show.

Bermuda, Barbados and St Martin were among the first to send the list of their riders for the championship; eight other nations have emulated them. They are Suriname, Aruba, Anguilla, Puerto Rico, Cayman Islands, Trinidad and Tobago, Bahamas and Grenada.

The first set of nations should touch down here on Wednesday – the Twin Island Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Anguilla, Bermuda and Suriname, the latter travelling overland.

Burrowes, in an invited comment, stated that despite many hurdles, GCF, in association with the Mayor and Town Council, is pulling out all the stops to ensure that the championships will be a success.

The time trials would be contested on Saturday while the road race will take centre-stage on Sunday. So far, close to 50 cyclists in the juvenile and junior categories, both male and female, will be aiming to out-pedal one another, this weekend.

A few more nations were expected to submit their travel itineraries by last evening to the GCF.