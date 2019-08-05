GCC youth cricketer gets cricket gear from Toronto businessman

GEORGETOWN Cricket Club (GCC) youth cricketer Rahul Singh was recently the recipient of a quantity of cricket gear, compliments of Mohan Singh, proprietor of I Saw It On TV.

The Scarborough, Toronto-based businessman, who hails from Guyana, told Chronicle Sport that he was quite impressed with the performances, contributions and dedication of Singh to the game, hence his decision to assist him.

Mohan Singh also plays softball cricket in Toronto and is the captain of Canadian Legends in the Ontario Softball Cricket League (OSCL) while he also competes in the Ontario Masters Softball Cricket Clubs (OMSCC) Over-40 tournaments.

The 16-year-old Rahul Singh is in Mississauga, along with several other Guyanese and players from Trinidad and Tobago to play in the annual Caribbean Super Kings tournament.

Here, Mohan Singh (left) hands over part of the gear to Rahul Singh.