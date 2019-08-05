Enumerators robbed during registration exercise at Covent Garden

ENUMERATORS who were part of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM)’s house-to-house registration exercise were robbed on Sunday.

Public Relations Officer of GECOM, Yolanda Warde, said a team of three enumerators was robbed at Convent Garden, which is located on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD).

Warde, in an invited comment on Sunday, said the robber snatched a briefcase which contained a printer, camera and fingerprint pads. She said the suspected robber was apprehended and is assisting the police with their investigation.

The robbery happened just days after GECOM called on the Guyana Police Force to protect workers of the commission who were being attacked by residents of various communities.

The commission in a press statement said it had engaged the police force to provide surveillance in communities and to assist with security of its field staff.

Over the last few days, a number of enumerators were attacked and injured by dogs which were intentionally loosed by their owners.

“They received dog bites which were instigated by residents who are allegedly not in agreement with the registration exercise,” said GECOM.

It was also reported that some persons are using threatening language, instilling fear and providing misinformation that the staff will not be paid for their service.

The commission therefore urged citizens to immediately desist from such “unlawful and obscene” acts, as they will be arrested and prosecuted. Additionally, the commission reminded citizens that registration is a legal requirement and persons have a responsibility to ensure that they are registered.

Leader of the Opposition, Bharrat Jagdeo, who had urged supporters of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) to not participate in the registration exercise, had also called on persons not to target enumerators.

“They are doing a job and they are professionals… treat them politely, if you do not want to participate, you can say I’m not registering,” said Jagdeo.

Warde said the attacks have not halted the registration process in any way, since enumerators have still been turning out to do their jobs.

When asked if the police force had responded to GECOM’s call, Warde said they have been providing support, but she could not say to what extent.

“They have been providing support but at this time I cannot say to what extent….I will have to speak with the operations team,” said Warde.

GECOM had said that the countrywide house-to-house exercise is in keeping with a decision of the commission on February 19, 2019 and in accordance with Order No. 25 of 2019, dated June 11, 2019.

“Registration is a legal requirement according to the National Registration Act, Chapter 19:08, therefore, all eligible persons are mandated to register,” GECOM said.

The current house-to-house registration is a new registration exercise and all eligible persons must register, even if they were previously registered, the elections management body stated. Upon conclusion of this exercise, a new National Register of Registrants Database (NRRDB), which is reflective of the current Guyanese population, will be created. Subsequently, the Official List of Electors (OLE) will be extracted for the purpose of conducting General and Regional Elections.

Guyanese citizens by birth, descent, naturalisation or registration, 14 years and older by October 31, 2019, or a citizen of a Commonwealth country living in Guyana for a period of no less than one year preceding the qualifying date, are all eligible for registration.