Civil Society Forum declares priorities

The Civil Society Forum (CSF), a group of Non-State Actors organised under Article 13 of the Constitution and independent of any political policy, programme or identity, met on July 27, 2019 to determine the priority issues and necessary actions that must be taken to achieve specific milestones towards national development.

The group, whose overarching objective is to establish an inclusionary democracy that serves as a vehicle for citizens to participate in the decision-making processes of the State and to make effective contributions to the country, agreed that a comprehensive framework, including civic empowerment and participation, constitutional and legal reform, and the improved efficiency of State institutions are the key areas they are prepared to commit their collective efforts and expertise to, for the good of Guyana.

CIVIC EMPOWERMENT & PARTICIPATION

The forum believes that to effectively facilitate the inclusive engagement and participation of citizens, which will inform the Forum’s work, actions such as consultations, research, education, legislation and the development of a measurable ‘Citizens’ Agenda’ must be undertaken.

CONSTITUTIONAL & LEGAL REFORM (including Electoral Reform)

Given the link between dysfunctional legal/constitutional arrangements and our recurring political crises, the CSF affirmed that constitutional and legal reform, inclusive of electoral reform, is paramount to Guyana’s evolution toward a truly inclusive democracy. Actions will be taken to address the party list system, the possibility of post-election coalitions, and the composition of GECOM, among other priorities.

STATE INSTITUTIONS

Increasing the efficiency of State Institutions was seen by the forum as a key issue to address. Opportunities for technical appointments and increased citizen participation were determined as practical solutions to improving the performance of State institutions.

Finally, the Civil Society Forum also acknowledged that the strengthening of the CSF itself was essential for the success of the forum’s work. Active measures are currently being taken to develop operational modalities that foster inclusivity, non-partisanship and hope, as the unshakable foundation upon which the group builds its own value system. The forum agreed to establish a Steering Committee that would be responsible for taking such steps that lead to the goals of the Forum being achieved.

Civil Society Forum Guyana