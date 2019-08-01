54 graduate from patient care programme in Linden

A TOTAL of fifty four youths residing in Region 10, have secured meaningful employment in Linden’s healthcare system, after graduating as the first batch of Patient Care Assistants (PCA) on Wednesday, at the Watooka Guest House.

The programme, a Ministry of Public Health initiative, is aimed at creating meaningful employment for youths in Region 10. It is also aimed at bridging the gap between qualified nursing personnel and patients, thus positioning the region as a pilot region in the provision of healthcare.

Speaking at the graduation, Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence, urged the graduates to see this simple but significant PCA post as a stepping stone for greater things. She encouraged them to remain humble and take in all the knowledge and experiences that will be passed on by the senior health practitioners that they will be surrounded by. “Care is a small word, but it is pregnant with meaning…it involves much more than lip service, it encompasses empathy, understanding, sympathy, sensitivity and I can add to this many many more…of which I am going to hold you accountable,” she said.

It was a well thought out decision, Lawrence said, to allow the first batch of PCAs, to be trained in Linden. She expressed joy, that these 54 graduates, six of whom are from Kwakwani, have secured a job, which will enable them to build their self-esteem and create a better standard of living for themselves. “Today with confidence, you can look forward to receiving that paycheck, but don’t let it get to your head, because they are many more paychecks and larger paychecks that you can receive, if you humble yourselves and show commitment,” she said in encouraging the students.

The PCAs were reminded to bring to the profession, humility, patience and professionalism as they hold a simple but significant post in the healthcare system. Their duty is to ensure the patients are comfortable and their basic needs are met. “The Ministry of Public Health, and by extension the Government of Guyana, will continue to enact policies that will ensure healthcare in Guyana continues to soar in all districts, including the hinterland. We view our hinterland region as very important. We know that it is imperative that trained healthcare workers function in all communities, hence the relevance of the PCA training programme and thus this will be happening in every region,” Lawrence revealed.

Chief Executive Officer of the Linden Hospital Complex, Dr. Mohammed Riyasat, congratulated the ministry for rolling out yet another successful programme in Linden and expressed optimism that the three hospitals in the region will benefit tremendously. “The training you have gained at the Charles Rosa School will continue, so it is for you to ask the questions, research your patients, always remember patient confidentiality must be respected at all times, please follow the standard operating procedure,” he said.

The six months PCA programme, commenced in February and provided both clinical and theoretical training as well as the acquisition of soft skills. Lectures included anatomy and physiology, infection control, nutrition, vital signs, performing physical care. Guidance and counselling were provided throughout the programme. There were two course examination and one final examination. The pass rate was recorded at 100 per cent.