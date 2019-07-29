Man missing after boat capsizes in Pomeroon River

BOAT operator Kendol Rodriguez is missing after the boat, which he was operating, capsized in the Pomeroon River early Sunday morning.

According to information from the Guyana Police Force, prior to the incident, 42-year-old Joseph Thomas entered Rodriguez’s boat after leaving a wedding which was at Kabakaburi in the Upper Pomeroon River.

Thomas, who was under the influence of alcohol, boarded Rodriguez’s 14 feet wooden Ballahoo which was powered by a 15-horsepower engine.

According to police, a few minutes into the trip, in the vicinity of Siriki, Rodriguez reportedly began to steer the boat from left to right, causing it to capsize.

Both men fell into the river and Thomas reportedly held on to the side of the boat but Rodriguez could not be seen.

Thomas was later rescued by persons in a passing boat and they immediately started the search for Rodriguez, but the boat operator was not found.

Thomas is in custody assisting with the investigation, while the search continues for Rodriguez.