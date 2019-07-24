GECOM ramps-up workforce for house-to-house registration

CHIEF Elections Officer (CEO) of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Keith Lowenfield, has stated that the house-to-house registration workforce has been increased to speed up the national exercise.

Updating the media on progressions on Tuesday, Lowenfield said that the Commission’s report on over 20,000 persons already being registered is satisfactory news.

“It has been going to our satisfaction at this point in time,” he stated.

“We’re going in to areas as identified; we have many more teams at the front end and people are coming out to register. The amount of enumerators, we’ve increased them at the front end…so that we can move the process as quickly as possible.”

Initially, 1,800 teams were set to participate in the exercise while there are 262 cluster offices across the country. Over 1,200 teams have already been deployed while more teams will be added in the coming days to ensure that there is a full complement.

The house-to-house registration commenced on July 20, 2019 and is expected to run until October 20, 2019. In order to be registered, persons must be at home when GECOM enumerators pass by from 8:00hrs to 17:00hrs on weekends and holidays and 15:00hrs to 19:00hrs on weekdays.