‘Aggressive’ larceny suspect shot in foot by police

THE Guyana Police Force is investigating a shooting incident which occurred on Friday, December 12, 2025, about 17:00hrs at Red Road, ‘D’ Field, Sophia.

According to a press release, preliminary investigations revealed that ranks responded to a report of larceny and upon arrival at the location, a 35-year-old suspect of Cummings Lodge Squatting Area was arrested. During the process, the suspect allegedly became aggressive, assaulted a rank and attempted to escape from custody.

“The suspect reportedly armed himself with a glass bottle and advanced in a threatening manner towards the ranks. Other force options were first employed; however, the suspect continued to advance. As a result, a rank discharged his service weapon and the suspect sustained an injury to his left foot.

“The suspect was subdued and escorted to the Turkeyen Police Station and later taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where he received medical attention and was listed in stable condition,” the release said.