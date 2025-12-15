Renewable water availability per person plunges 7% in a decade

-as global scarcity deepens, FAO data shows

RENEWABLE water availability per person has continued to decline by a further 7 per cent over the past decade, while pressure on already scarce freshwater resources is increasing in several regions, according to the 2025 AQUASTAT Water Data Snapshot released by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

The update provides a global overview of how water availability and use are evolving, presenting new data on irrigation, efficiency, and water stress reported through the 2024 AQUASTAT cycle. Renewable water refers to freshwater that is naturally replenished through the hydrologic cycle, which includes evaporation, condensation, and precipitation.

The latest figures show that some regions – particularly Northern Africa and Western Asia – continue to operate under extremely limited freshwater endowments. Countries such as Kuwait and Qatar rank among the lowest renewable water resources per person worldwide.

Freshwater withdrawals have also increased in several regions in recent years, adding pressure to already stressed river basins and aquifers. Agriculture remains the largest water-using sector globally, accounting for 72 per cent of withdrawals in many regions.

REGIONAL TRENDS AND CHANGES

The Snapshot uses clear, accessible examples to illustrate how water availability and demand are shifting across regions.

In Northern Africa, freshwater availability per person remains among the lowest globally, while withdrawals have increased by 16 percent over the past 10 years. In Western Asia – which in the Snapshot includes most Middle Eastern countries – rapid demographic growth and agricultural demand are contributing to increased pressure on limited supplies. By contrast, some regions with comparatively higher water availability still face rising competition among sectors, particularly where urbanization and irrigated agriculture are driving demand.

The data also highlights wide disparities in irrigation and water-use efficiency. In parts of Latin America and Asia, irrigation supports a large share of crop production, whereas in Sub-Saharan Africa irrigated cropland represents only a small fraction of total cultivated land, reflecting persistent gaps in access to water infrastructure. The Snapshot reports improvements in water-use efficiency in several regions, while levels of water stress remain high or very high in countries where withdrawals regularly exceed renewable supplies.

The report presents updated values for the two indicators monitored under Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6.4, tracking water-use efficiency and water stress. While efficiency has improved overall, high stress levels underscore the need for continued efforts to manage water sustainably and build resilience to growing demands.

AQUASTAT AND HOW DATA IS COLLECTED

AQUASTAT is FAO’s global information system on water and agriculture. It provides internationally comparable data on water resources, water use, irrigation and efficiency, and is a key reference for monitoring global trends and SDG indicators 6.4.1 and 6.4.2.

AQUASTAT is a key data source for the preparation of the FAO flagship report “The State of the World’s Land and Water Resources for Agriculture” (SOLAW), launched on 1 December.

The data is supplied directly by national institutions. Each year, FAO gathers information through its “Water and Agriculture” questionnaire, completed by government-designated focal points. Every five years, this process is complemented by a more detailed review. FAO then validates all submissions in close consultation with countries to ensure accuracy, consistency and comparability over time.

In this context, “renewable” refers to the amount of freshwater that is naturally replenished each year through rivers, lakes and renewable groundwater.

The 2025 edition is being released online to maximize access and support evidence-based planning, SDG monitoring and international cooperation on sustainable water management. (FAO)