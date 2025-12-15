News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
PM attends Guyana/China Friendship Society annual Christmas celebration
Scenes from this year’s annual Christmas celebration for children hosted by the Guyana/China Friendship Society (OPM photos)
Scenes from this year’s annual Christmas celebration for children hosted by the Guyana/China Friendship Society (OPM photos)

PRIME Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips on Sunday attended the annual Christmas celebration for children, hosted by the Guyana/China Friendship Society at the residence of the China Medical Brigade.

Scenes from this year’s annual Christmas celebration for children hosted by the Guyana/China Friendship Society (OPM photos)

This year, children from the Save Our Kids Home and Windsor Forest Primary School attended the event.

 

During his remarks, Prime Minister Phillips noted that the China–Guyana relationship did not begin 53 years ago, but in 1853, when the first Chinese labourers came to Guyana.

Scenes from this year’s annual Christmas celebration for children hosted by the Guyana/China Friendship Society (OPM photos)

Since then, he observed, they have contributed in many ways to nation-building and to the culture of the country.

 

“I’m happy that we are able to bring our children here today and to let them understand our Guyanese culture, which includes the Chinese culture. So, as we celebrate Christmas, we celebrate a Guyanese Christmas, which includes Chinese performance and the Chinese culture.”

 

Along with a cultural display, the children learnt traditional Chinese art. (OPM)

Scenes from this year’s annual Christmas celebration for children hosted by the Guyana/China Friendship Society (OPM photos)
SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
Consistency, clarity, continuity central to govt’s policy agenda –Dr. Singh says, emphasises importance of Budget 2026
President Dr. Irfaan Ali on Saturday interacted with Guyanese at the International Centre for Democracy (ICD)
‘Pool your talents, resources and knowledge’
‘We are now operating at a global scale’
Recently commissioned hospitals to be authorised as teaching facilities
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.