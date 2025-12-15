PM attends Guyana/China Friendship Society annual Christmas celebration

PRIME Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips on Sunday attended the annual Christmas celebration for children, hosted by the Guyana/China Friendship Society at the residence of the China Medical Brigade.

This year, children from the Save Our Kids Home and Windsor Forest Primary School attended the event.

During his remarks, Prime Minister Phillips noted that the China–Guyana relationship did not begin 53 years ago, but in 1853, when the first Chinese labourers came to Guyana.

Since then, he observed, they have contributed in many ways to nation-building and to the culture of the country.

“I’m happy that we are able to bring our children here today and to let them understand our Guyanese culture, which includes the Chinese culture. So, as we celebrate Christmas, we celebrate a Guyanese Christmas, which includes Chinese performance and the Chinese culture.”

Along with a cultural display, the children learnt traditional Chinese art. (OPM)