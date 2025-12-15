71 persons complete training at Guyana Learning Institute

SEVENTY-ONE young Guyanese have completed their training at the Guyana Learning Institute and are now ready to make meaningful contributions to the country’s labour force.

During the graduation ceremony at the Umana Yana, in Kingston, Georgetown, graduates received diplomas in management, supervisory management, social work, psychology, occupational safety and health, and sociology.

Christopher Rambarran, who completed the organisational management programme, said the training gave him a deeper understanding of organisational structures and stability.

“It has been a very enlightening programme for me,” he said, while thanking the Board of Industrial Training for its sponsorship.

Psychology graduate Vibhuti Panchu described the six-month course as challenging but rewarding.

“It was a great programme, challenging but of course with great lecturers, they were nice, helpful, they guided us through the programme. The explanation of all the topics was excellent,” she said.

Another graduate, Rebekah Brusch, who concluded the occupational safety and health course, said the experience exceeded her expectations.

“I learned a lot of different things that I did not know before. It was a great opportunity to be a part of the course,” she said.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning, Keoma Griffith, congratulated the graduates on their achievement, describing them as a new generation of skilled professionals.

“This achievement represents the culmination of your sacrifice, resilience and unwavering belief in your own potential. These are precisely the qualities our developing economy requires,” the minister said.

All of the programmes offered by the institute are accredited by the National Accreditation Council (NAC) and are designed to equip students with technical knowledge, as well as critical life skills, leadership and teamwork.

Since its establishment in 2016, the Guyana Learning Institute has impacted more than 2,000 students across Regions Three, Four, Five, Six and Ten. (DPI)