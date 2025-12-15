Ferry services being ramped up to handle Christmas ‘super peak’ season – Minister Edghill

FERRY services across key routes are being expanded to accommodate a sharp increase in demand, during what has been described as the “super peak” season.

This was according to Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill, who on Sunday made an impromptu visit in the Kingston area in relation to increasing services in that regard.

Speaking while assessing operations on the ground, Minister Edghill explained that the transport system has been under sustained pressure for months, with traffic levels exceeding capacity. He described the current period as a “super peak,” noting that authorities are now taking steps to ensure the ferry network can cope with the seasonal surge.

A major focus of the visit was the return of the MV Malali to service following dry-docking. The minister said the vessel had only just completed its transit to the Kingston Wharf and he wanted to personally verify readiness alongside senior technical staff.

“So, I came to have a first-hand look… to ensure that we are good and ready to go,” he said.

Against this backdrop, the minister outlined plans to significantly increase trips on high-demand routes, particularly between Parika and Bartica. He said services would move from one to two trips per day to ease congestion and facilitate the movement of goods and vehicles.

“We have done more trips to Bartica than we used to do,” he noted.

With vessels in operation, authorities expect to increase carrying capacity substantially during the holiday season.

He went on to point out the strong demand from commercial operators and suppliers preparing for Christmas distribution, including major companies moving goods.

The minister also addressed ferry operations serving Region One, assuring residents that adequate coverage would be maintained.

Minister Edghill emphasised that ferry operations would follow a continuous “touch-and-go” schedule throughout the peak period, with vessels reloading and redeploying immediately after offloading.

He urged passengers to monitor official updates closely: “Please track the transport website,” he said, explaining that services would continue in this manner until after New Year’s Day.

According to the minister, the heaviest demand remains along the Parika – Supenaam corridor, including Wakenaam and Leguan, as well as other island communities. He said these areas would see increased capacity, with both Bartica and Supenaam routes set to operate at double capacity during the Christmas rush.

Minister Edghill said the ministry will continue monitoring traffic levels closely to ensure ferry services remain responsive and reliable throughout the holiday season.