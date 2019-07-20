New acting SOCU head appointed

THE Guyana Police Force announced the appointment of Ms. Althea Padmore as the acting Head of the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU).

Sydney James was sent on administrative leave, in light of allegations of mismanagement of funds at the entity in charge of investigation white-collar crimes such as corruption and money laundering.

The decision to send the SOCU Head on leave came months after an audit revealed that there were serious irregularities at the entity, including the falsification of records.

The audit was ordered by the Commissioner of Police in February following claims of grave mismanagement which included the misuse of its operational fund.

Though the Top Cop has not commented on the findings of the audit, Public Security Minister, Khemraj Ramjattan, has described the revelations as “damning”.

The opposition has since called for the unit to be dismantled. But President David Granger contended the government will, instead, work to restore public confidence in SOCU.