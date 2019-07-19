Mason electrocuted at Stewartville

A 36-year-old man met an untimely end on Friday after he came into contact with a live electrical wire at Stewartville, West Coast Demerara.

Dead is Carl Benjamin, a construction worker who resided at Lot X 4 Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara.

Reports are that shortly before lunch on Friday, the father of two was working on the roof of a building at a lumber yard at Stewartville when he came into contact with the 220 volts Guyana Power and Light wire on a nearby lamp post.

He became motionless and was later taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was pronounced dead by medical staff there.

Police are investigating the incident.