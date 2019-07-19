Guyanese want cheaper local tourism travels

A SURVEY conducted by the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) shows that many Guyanese believe that increasing marketing and reducing the cost of travel will increase domestic tourism.

The Resident Survey on Tourism was conducted online via the GTA’s social media platforms and through a field exercise at the City Mall and Giftland Mall in Georgetown from May 20 -June 25, 2019.

It aims to capture information from Guyanese on their perception of the tourism sector; their level of awareness and understanding of the benefits of the sector; and how the sector, they believe, can improve.

A total sample of 410 participants was collected from which the GTA highlighted the primary outcomes on Thursday.

In the survey, 19 per cent of respondents believed that decreasing fares can improve the tourism sector; 18 per cent indicated that the GTA should increase marketing efforts; 15 per cent want to see more awareness on tourism; while 12 per cent called for increased hospitality.

Of the total, 67 per cent of the participants were from Region Four (Demerara Mahaica) and 64 per cent of the total were females, ages 25-49.

However, there were other respondents from all 10 administrative regions even as the second-highest respondents came from Region Three (Essequibo Islands- West Demerara) followed by Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

More than 50 per cent of Guyanese who participated in the survey felt that the tourism sector is in its initial stages of development but expressed confidence in the sector’s ability to continuously promote the preservation of Guyana’s pristine landscapes, exotic wildlife and cultural heritage.

According to the GTA, 40 per cent of respondents indicated that they have visited tourism establishments such as resorts, lodges, landmarks and natural attractions within the last six months.

The perception is that the quality of service in these locations is higher than expected with 56 per cent of the participants rating the quality of tourism services received as either good or excellent.

The GTA has concluded that there is also a strong national pride among Guyanese regarding their natural heritage as 56 per cent of respondents acknowledged the same.

“230 respondents… acknowledged that Guyana’s tourism sector and, by extension, national pride in Guyana is reflected in our pristine, untouched rainforests, protected areas and natural attractions. Further, respondents suggested that Guyanese locals should place more emphasis on being hospitable, becoming more aware of the tourism sector and keeping the city and its environs clean to improve the tourism sector,” the report stated.

The GTA also stated that respondents indicated “first-base knowledge” of the roles and responsibilities of the tourism agencies such as the GTA, the Department of Tourism and the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG).

The Tourism Authority, the second-largest export sector in Guyana, will now be better guided on how best to raise awareness, increase the economic impact of the sector and maximise the local economic benefits to residents.